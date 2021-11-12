Teams punch their tickets to state in Level 4 of the FOX6 High School Blitz
MILWAUKEE - It's a night of dreams.
From the time each of the players on the field tonight started to take football seriously, they've dreamt about playing for a state title.
Now, they can make their dreams come true.
The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Waunakee vs. Hartford.
Also in action were Sun Prairie vs. Mukwonago, Homestead vs. Kettle Moraine, Monroe vs. Pewaukee, and Belleville vs. Mayville.