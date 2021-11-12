Expand / Collapse search

Teams punch their tickets to state in Level 4 of the FOX6 High School Blitz

By
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee

High School Blitz: Level 4 Playoffs (Nov. 12, 2021)

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Waunakee and Hartford.

MILWAUKEE - It's a night of dreams.

From the time each of the players on the field tonight started to take football seriously, they've dreamt about playing for a state title.

Now, they can make their dreams come true.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Waunakee vs. Hartford.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Also in action were Sun Prairie vs. Mukwonago, Homestead vs. Kettle Moraine, Monroe vs. Pewaukee, and Belleville vs. Mayville.