Teams punch their tickets to state in Level 4 of the FOX6 High School Blitz

It's a night of dreams.

From the time each of the players on the field tonight started to take football seriously, they've dreamt about playing for a state title.

Now, they can make their dreams come true.

The FOX6 High School Blitz Game of the Week featured Waunakee vs. Hartford.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Advertisement

Also in action were Sun Prairie vs. Mukwonago, Homestead vs. Kettle Moraine, Monroe vs. Pewaukee, and Belleville vs. Mayville.