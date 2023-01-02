TCU fans will have to cough up some serious cash for tickets to the National Championship game

TCU fans are riding high after an amazing win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday, but to get tickets to the National Championship game Horned Frog lovers will have to fork over some serious cash.

FOX 4 took a look at tickets to get into the game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on some of the most popular websites for buying tickets on Monday morning.

Ticketmaster

Cheapest Ticket: $650 each + fees, Section 519, Row 20

Most Expensive Ticket: $8,500 each + fees, VIP Section 246, Row 6

StubHub

Cheapest Ticket: $554 each + fees, Section 512, Row 6

Most Expensive Ticket: $8,645 each + fees VIP Section 131, Row 9

Seat Geek

Cheapest Ticket: $506 each + fees, Section 506, Row 21

Most Expensive Ticket: $19,097 each + fees, VIP Section 111, Row 19

Vivid Seats

Cheapest Ticket: $538 each + fees, Section 506, Row 21

Most Expensive Ticket: $248,790 + fees, Owner Suite