Sussex Hamilton senior scrambling up success on the field

She was introduced to rugby by one of her freshman teachers, and now she's one of the top players on this relatively new team as they continue to navigate a high level of success.

That's what makes Sussex Hamilton senior Paige Smolik this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"Initially, I didn't know what rugby was," Smolik said. "I was just a little scared because it seems like such a brutal sport. And it seems scary like having people come at you and all you have is a mouth guard."

Smolik has moved past that fear and has turned into one of the athletes to be feared on the field.

"The first hit I remember is in our very first game," said Smolik. "This girl was running away from me, and I was like, This is my first tackle, I'm going to get this. And getting up after that tackle is like one of the best feelings ever almost. Ever since then, I've just been trying to like, almost like a runner's high, trying to chase that high in tackles."

Smolik helped the Chargers win the state title in sevens each of the last two years.

"I really enjoy being a part of the start of Hamilton Rugby," Smolik said. "It's been a big part of my life and I plan on continuing rugby in college. I'm looking at Winona State and Grand Canyon University and they both have very good D1 girls rugby teams. Also watching like the Olympics and stuff, that's really inspiring."

Smolik is also in musical theater as she likes to act and sing.

She also plays the piano.

But that's not all she's cooking up.

"Well, in like second grade we got chickens mainly just for the eggs," she said. "We don't actually eat the chickens. Now we currently have eight roaming around our backyard. We get the eggs and scramble them up."

Smolik said her favorite stage role was Marian, the librarian in The Music Man.

The Chargers finished the 15s season this weekend by competing against the Green Bay Banshees.