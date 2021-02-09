Brewers spring training truck leaves Milwaukee, headed for Phoenix

article

Here is a sign that spring is on its way! The Milwaukee Brewers packed up the team's spring training truck -- and sent it on its way to Arizona on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The packing and departure of the Crew’s equipment truck took place at American Family Field. Inside the truck were approximately:

20,500 baseballs

1,000 bats

200 batting helmets

2,000 shirts

250 batting gloves

400 batting practice jerseys

200 game jerseys

300 pants

500 pairs of socks

Brewers team truck packed up for Arizona (Credit: Milwaukee Brewers)

The team truck is scheduled to arrive on Saturday, Feb. 13 at American Family Fields of Phoenix.

