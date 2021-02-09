Brewers spring training truck leaves Milwaukee, headed for Phoenix
MILWAUKEE - Here is a sign that spring is on its way! The Milwaukee Brewers packed up the team's spring training truck -- and sent it on its way to Arizona on Tuesday, Feb. 9.
The packing and departure of the Crew’s equipment truck took place at American Family Field. Inside the truck were approximately:
- 20,500 baseballs
- 1,000 bats
- 200 batting helmets
- 2,000 shirts
- 250 batting gloves
- 400 batting practice jerseys
- 200 game jerseys
- 300 pants
- 500 pairs of socks
Brewers team truck packed up for Arizona (Credit: Milwaukee Brewers)
The team truck is scheduled to arrive on Saturday, Feb. 13 at American Family Fields of Phoenix.
Brewers team truck packed up for Arizona (Credit: Milwaukee Brewers)