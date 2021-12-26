Slinger multi-sport athlete sinks a Christmas miracle

He's a three-sport athlete at Slinger, but it's his experience in a fourth sport that's bringing Christmas cheer to his friends and loved ones.

The junior made the most of his 10 dollars during halftime of an Owls game, and that's what makes him this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I last played basketball in eighth grade," said Luke German.

German's experience on the hardwood is limited, but he put 10 dollars into a raffle, so he could get picked for the halftime half-court challenge.

Make four shots (a layup, a free throw, a three pointer, and one from half-court) and win the pot.

"I just grabbed a ten dollar bill on my wallet and decided that was as many tickets I was going to get," German said. "I just went, "Oh, this is happening, and I'm going to have to go out there and make some baskets.""

Make some baskets he did.

Not only did he make all four shots, but he made them without a miss.

"Honestly, I think it might have been a miracle because it's been so long since I shot a basketball," said German. "I was surprised they all went in. And on the first try was pretty impressive, too. I mean, it was kind of disbelief. I didn't think I can make that shot. And just seeing everyone coming after me was just pure joy."

The money German won didn't last long.

"I'd say most of the money has actually been already spent on Christmas gifts to our friends and family, and I think that's a good cause for it," German said. "Might as well spread some more joy than I got."