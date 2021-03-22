Single-game Brewers tickets on sale Friday, 'starting at 25% capacity'

Milwaukee Brewers fans have been waiting 18 months for a chance to buy tickets to see their team play in-person. Starting Friday, March 26, single-game tickets will once again be available for purchase.

"We are very excited to welcome fans," said Rick Schlesinger. "It has been 18 months since we’ve had fans watching Brewers games here, and again it’s been a long time. Starting this Friday, March 26, we’re going to offer single-game tickets to fans. I got a lot of calls and e-mails from fans wondering -- if I’m not a season seatholder, how can I watch games? The answer is we’re making tickets available. Very, very few for Opening Day, but for the rest of the games in April, we’ve got between 1,500 and 2,000 tickets per game; again, in pods of two, four and six."

In coordination with the Milwaukee Health Department, American Family Field will have a quarter of their max capacity in attendance.

"We’re starting at 25% capacity as per the Milwaukee Health Department guidelines, and again, we’re going to be in staggered pods," said Schlesinger. "We’re using all four levels of the ballpark, every section, and again, in a socially distanced format."

Concessions will be open and general pandemic protocols remain in place.

Advertisement

"The goal is to show the city health department we can increase that number and get a higher capacity, and it will help if our fans follow the rules and protocols, which I’m sure they will," said Schlesinger.