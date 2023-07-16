Sheboygan's Whistling Straits turns 25

Wisconsin's Whistling Straits celebrates its silver anniversary in July.

Walking into the clubhouse, fittingly, the shining silver immediately stands out.

"It’s great to look back and say, "PGA, PGA, PGA, Women’s Open, Ryder Cup," said Michael O'Reilly, Destination Kohler director of golf.

A trophy case holding three silver Wanamaker trophies representing the three PGA Championships that have been held at the course flank the golden centerpiece, the Ryder Cup, all bringing back memories for O'Reilly.

"One that sticks out is the first tee of the Ryder Cup and those first tee shots on Friday morning," said O'Reilly. "Herb Kohler, the founding father of this place – and it was his vision to build Blackwolf Run and then Whistling Straits and worked with Pete Dye to do so – he had the opportunity to be there on the first tee, for the first tee shot of a Ryder Cup, so that was a pretty exciting moment."

Three days later, Herb Kohler was with Team USA on the 18th hole celebrating an historic win over the Europeans at the 43rd Ryder Cup.

This could not have happened if it wasn’t for Herb Kohler’s vision that became a reality in 1998 with the Pete Dye-designed course.

"He means a lot to the golf community in the state of Wisconsin and around the country and a little bit around the world, as well," said O'Reilly.

Along with bringing major championship golf back to Wisconsin, Kohler changed the golfing industry in the state in a major way with the introduction of the Straits course.

"I think from my perspective, what’s changed is how well-known we are," said O'Reilly. "We host the PGA Championship and you become more well-known. You host another one, a little bit more. Then the Ryder Cup, so that people visit us from all around the world, and it’s a great way to introduce Wisconsin and Wisconsin hospitality to the world."

Becoming a premier golfing destination didn’t come easy and didn’t really start to happen until the Straits opened.

"Blackwolf Run was built in the mid-80s, opened in the late-80s, and destination golf in the state of Wisconsin really wasn’t a thing, and then Whistling Straits, the Straits course opened in 1998 and Irish course in 2000, so that really cemented us as a place you can come visit for several days," said O'Reilly. "Since then, we’ve added others, as well, and Wisconsin has really become one of the best golfing destinations, certainly, in the United States and, possibly, one of the good destinations, one of the great destinations around the world."

O’Reilly and his team are using the silver anniversary to figure out how the story continues.

"It kind of feels a little bit like we’re at the beginning of Chapter 2 for Destination Kohler and who we’re going to be, and we’re excited about that," said O'Reilly. "The types of events that we host, what events we host, what our operation looks like on a daily basis."

What the trophy wall looks like could change over the next quarter-century, as well.

"We still work closely right now with the PGA of America, with the United States Golf Association, the LPGA, as well and then consistent communication on what events would be appropriate for us to host, whether it be out here on the Straits course, on Whistling Straits or, possibly, again, over at Blackwolf Run."

No question, Whistling Straits continues to shine brightly.

Whistling Straits is expecting to continue playing a major role in the world of golf, and there could be an announcement regarding what's next for the famed course in the early fall.