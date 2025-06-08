Expand / Collapse search

San Diego Padres shut out Milwaukee Brewers, 1-0

Published  June 8, 2025 3:56pm CDT
Milwaukee Brewers
The Brief

    • The Brewers fell to the Padres on Sunday, June 8 by a 1-0 score.
    • With the victory, the Padres left Milwaukee winning the three-game series, 2-1.

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the San Diego Padres in the final game of their series at American Family Field on Sunday, June 8. The final was 1-0, in favor of the Padres. 

Game breakdown

What we know:

It took nothing more than a Manny Machado home run to take the game for the Padres on Sunday. It also secured the series for San Diego. 

The Brewers have had a recent struggle at the bat. Milwaukee left 10 men on base over the last five innings.

Neither team got a hit through the first 4½ innings as Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta and Bergert were both outstanding. 

Milwaukee’s first hit was a one-out single by Rhys Hoskins in the fifth. 

The Padres broke through on Tyler Wade’s leadoff single in the sixth.

