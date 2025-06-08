San Diego Padres shut out Milwaukee Brewers, 1-0
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the San Diego Padres in the final game of their series at American Family Field on Sunday, June 8. The final was 1-0, in favor of the Padres.
Game breakdown
What we know:
It took nothing more than a Manny Machado home run to take the game for the Padres on Sunday. It also secured the series for San Diego.
The Brewers have had a recent struggle at the bat. Milwaukee left 10 men on base over the last five innings.
Neither team got a hit through the first 4½ innings as Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta and Bergert were both outstanding.
Milwaukee’s first hit was a one-out single by Rhys Hoskins in the fifth.
The Padres broke through on Tyler Wade’s leadoff single in the sixth.
The Source: The information in this post was provided in part by FOX Sports and The Associated Press.