San Diego Padres shut out Milwaukee Brewers, 1-0

The Milwaukee Brewers lost to the San Diego Padres in the final game of their series at American Family Field on Sunday, June 8. The final was 1-0, in favor of the Padres.

Game breakdown

What we know:

It took nothing more than a Manny Machado home run to take the game for the Padres on Sunday. It also secured the series for San Diego.

The Brewers have had a recent struggle at the bat. Milwaukee left 10 men on base over the last five innings.

Neither team got a hit through the first 4½ innings as Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta and Bergert were both outstanding.

Milwaukee’s first hit was a one-out single by Rhys Hoskins in the fifth.

The Padres broke through on Tyler Wade’s leadoff single in the sixth.