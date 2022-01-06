Russell Wilson wins Bart Starr Award for leadership, service

article

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, a Wisconsin Badgers alumnus, has been named the winner of the 2022 Bart Starr Award, the team announced Thursday, Jan. 6.

The Bart Starr Award, also called the Athletes in Action Award, was created to honor an NFL player who shows leadership on the field, in the community and at home. The award is named after the late Green Bay Packers quarterback.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to the Seahawks' website, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, presented a $2.7 million donation to Immuno Heroes to help fund pediatric cancer treatment. The team also said Wilson has made weekly visits (pre-pandemic) to Seattle Children's Hospital since his rookie season.

Bart and Cherry Starr

The award, voted on by players, has been given out since 1989. Current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers won it in 2014 and the late Reggie White won it in 1992. Wisconsin Badgers alumnus Troy Vincent earned the honor in 2005. Former Seahawks to win the award included Trent Dilfer and Hall of Famer Steve Largent, who won the first award.

Wilson was also named the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year last season. The award, like the Bart Starr Award, recognizes exemplary service to the community.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app