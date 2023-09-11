Rufus King senior is the king of concessions, clubs

He is a two-sport athlete, even finding a job connected to those sports, and is involved in numerous school clubs.

That's what makes Wes Pritzlaff this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.

"I played club since I was eight years old now," said Pritzlaff. "Soccer since I was four. You know, it has been a while I have been playing soccer and the same thing with baseball as I am a dual sport athlete."

Pritzlaff plays soccer and baseball for the Generals.

On the pitch, the senior is the last line of defense as the goalie.

"There is just something about that thrill when you are setting that wall you get the adrenalin build up, and you are like, I gotta make this save for my team," Pritzlaff said. "And when you make that save there is just something really fulfilling about that."

Pritzlaff works for both the Milwaukee Milkmen and the Milwaukee Wave.

"I am usually in the back wrapping hotdogs or doing concessions," said Pritzlaff. "But you still get to watch the game and enjoy the baseball environment. I think it is great that I was able to find a job where I am obviously getting paid to do responsible work and hard work."

At school, Pritzlaff is a member of countless clubs including National Honor Society, Link Crew, Cooking Club, Asian Club and Latinos Unidos.

"One thing really cool about King is we have so many clubs," said Pritzlaff. "So you can just join, join, join until you find that thing that you really like. Or you just join all of them like I have been doing. And you have fun in each and every one."

Pritzlaff hopes to continue playing soccer after graduation. But first, the team has sights on another city championship, and it is currently undefeated in conference play.