Jordan Love’s girlfriend, Ronika Stone, got the last laugh on Sunday as she watched the Green Bay Packers quarterback tear up the Dallas Cowboys defense en route to a 48-32 playoff win.

Stone had a message for Cowboys fans as the Packers became the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game since the league expanded the postseason a few years ago.

"What happened?! I thought we were Dem Boyz?" she wrote on her Stories, according to People. The Stories post has since expired.

Jordan Love, #10 of the Green Bay Packers, poses for a photo with his mother Anna Love, not pictured, and girlfriend Ronika Stone prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sept. 10, 2023 in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

On TikTok, Stone took one more jab at Cowboys fans.

"Just checking in to see if y’all are still em boyz?!" she screen-capped the video.

Stone, the daughter of former NFL offensive lineman Ron Stone, and Love have been dating since 2020. Stone was a standout volleyball player at the University of Oregon as well.

Oregon middle blocker Ronika Stone, #17, is set for play during the regular season game between the Oregon Ducks verses the Stanford Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 at Maples Pavilion in Palo Alto, California. (Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Expand

Love put on a show in his first playoff appearance on Sunday night. He was 16-of-21 for 272 passing yards and threw three touchdown passes. Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs had six catches for 151 yards and a touchdown.

"We came in here with a mindset of we’re going to dominate," Love said after the game. "A lot of people were counting us out, and we didn’t care about that."

Green Bay will now play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

