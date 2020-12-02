Rodgers joins exclusive group with 50th TD pass versus Bears

article

Aaron Rodgers picked apart Chicago’s defense once again last week, throwing four TD passes to give him 51 for his career against the Bears.

Only Brett Favre has ever thrown more against the Monsters of the Midway, with 60 in his career. That is one of 16 combinations of a quarterback throwing at least 50 TD passes against one team in the Super Bowl era. Favre also had 58 against the Lions and 54 against the Vikings.

Rodgers has a ways to go if he wants the record against any team, which was set by Dan Marino against the New York Jets with 72 TD passes. Rodgers faces the Bears once more this season and would need 10 more games after that at his current pace of 2.13 TDs per game against Chicago to break Marino’s mark.

Marino also threw 54 against the Colts and 50 against the Bills as he picked on his AFC East rivals to give three of those 50-TD careers against one opponent.

Rodgers has also thrown 50 against the Vikings and needs seven more against Detroit to complete the NFC North.

The other QBs with at least 50 TD passes against one team are Tom Brady (70 vs. Bills, 67 vs. Dolphins and 57 vs. Jets), Drew Brees (61 vs. Bucs, 54 vs. Falcons and 52 vs. Panthers), and Eli Manning (54 vs. Eagles and 53 vs. Cowboys).

