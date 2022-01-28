Robert Morris tops Milwaukee 77-53

article

Kahliel Spear had a career-high 25 points as Robert Morris easily defeated Milwaukee 77-53 on Thursday night.

Spear made 11 of 14 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Michael Green III had 13 points for Robert Morris (4-16, 2-9 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks had eight rebounds and Matt Mayers added seven rebounds.

Joey St. Pierre scored nine points for the Panthers (7-14, 5-7).\

The Colonials evened the season series against the Panthers. Milwaukee defeated Robert Morris 77-69 on Dec. 4.