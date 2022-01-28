Expand / Collapse search

Robert Morris tops Milwaukee 77-53

By AP author
Published 
Updated 8:26AM
Sports
Associated Press
article

panthersgeneric

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Kahliel Spear had a career-high 25 points as Robert Morris easily defeated Milwaukee 77-53 on Thursday night.

Spear made 11 of 14 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Michael Green III had 13 points for Robert Morris (4-16, 2-9 Horizon League). Enoch Cheeks had eight rebounds and Matt Mayers added seven rebounds.

Joey St. Pierre scored nine points for the Panthers (7-14, 5-7).\

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The Colonials evened the season series against the Panthers. Milwaukee defeated Robert Morris 77-69 on Dec. 4.

Aaron Rodgers rumors heat up following Broncos head coaching hire
article

Aaron Rodgers rumors heat up following Broncos head coaching hire

The Broncos announced Thursday that Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett will be their next head coach. So, naturally, there's speculation quarterback Aaron Rodgers could be on the move to the Mile High City.

Bucks' Antetokounmpo named All-Star Game starter
article

Bucks' Antetokounmpo named All-Star Game starter

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been named a starter for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the league announced Thursday, Jan. 27.

Great Lakes ice coverage

Lake Michigan is actually covered more in ice right now than it typically is this time of year. FOX6's Tom Wachs explains.