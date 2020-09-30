Road America to host NASCAR Cup Series on July 4, 2021

Road America announced on Wednesday, Sept. 30 that the NASCAR Cup Series will run at America's National Park of Speed on the Fourth of July in 2021. Start times and broadcast details are still being determined and will be announced at a later date.

ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 08: Preston Pardus, driver of the #36 Chinchor Electric/Danus Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the NASCR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on August 08, 2020 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Re Expand

Road America's President and General Manager, Mike Kertscher, issued the following statement:

"Since we welcomed the NASCAR XFINITY Series in 2010, our fans have been asking for the NASCAR Cup Series, and we are very proud to make it happen on the Fourth of July. The weekend is going to be memorable and exciting for everyone as we celebrate Independence Day at America's National Park of Speed. We encourage new and returning fans to get their tickets and campsites early because we intend to host four full days of on-track action. Our entire staff is excited to welcome the teams, drivers, and new visitors to show them that Road America is the ideal facility to come for the experience and stay for the race."

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Tickets are now available, and additional event details, ticket pricing, and camping information can be found at roadamerica.com or by calling 800-365-7223. Anyone 16-years-old and under is FREE with a paying adult at the gate. Racing runs rain or shine.

Advertisement



