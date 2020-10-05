Road America reveals 2021 season schedule including 9 events
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - Road America revealed on Monday, Oct. 5 its 2021 season schedule -- which includes stops for every major North American race series. Nine events are on the 2021 calendar for Road America.
Credit: Road America
The 2021 Road America Season Schedule is as follows and support series details for all events will be determined at a later date:
- May 13-16 - SVRA Vintage Festival Weekend
- June 4-6 - WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints
- June 11-13 - MotoAmerica Superbike Weekend and Vintage MotoFest
- June 17-20 - INDYCAR REV Group Grand Prix Presented by AMR
- July 1-4 - NASCAR Cup Series
- July 15-18 - WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman (vintage stock car feature)
- Aug. 5-8 - IMSA SportsCar Weekend
- August 27-29 - World Challenge
- September 17-19 - Ariens Art on Wheels Vintage Weekend
Learn more about ticket availability and the events on the schedule by visiting RoadAmerica.com.
