Road America reveals 2021 season schedule including 9 events

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Auto Racing
FOX6 News Milwaukee

ELKHART LAKE, Wis. - Road America revealed on Monday, Oct. 5 its 2021 season schedule -- which includes stops for every major North American race series. Nine events are on the 2021 calendar for Road America.

Credit: Road America

The 2021 Road America Season Schedule is as follows and support series details for all events will be determined at a later date:

  • May 13-16  - SVRA Vintage Festival Weekend
  • June 4-6 - WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints 
  • June 11-13 - MotoAmerica Superbike Weekend and Vintage MotoFest
  • June 17-20 - INDYCAR REV Group Grand Prix Presented by AMR
  • July 1-4 - NASCAR Cup Series
  • July 15-18 - WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman (vintage stock car feature)
  • Aug. 5-8 - IMSA SportsCar Weekend
  • August 27-29 - World Challenge
  • September 17-19 - Ariens Art on Wheels Vintage Weekend 

Learn more about ticket availability and the events on the schedule by visiting RoadAmerica.com.

