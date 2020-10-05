Road America reveals 2021 season schedule including 9 events

Road America revealed on Monday, Oct. 5 its 2021 season schedule -- which includes stops for every major North American race series. Nine events are on the 2021 calendar for Road America.

Credit: Road America

The 2021 Road America Season Schedule is as follows and support series details for all events will be determined at a later date:

May 13-16 - SVRA Vintage Festival Weekend

June 4-6 - WeatherTech Chicago Region SCCA June Sprints

June 11-13 - MotoAmerica Superbike Weekend and Vintage MotoFest

June 17-20 - INDYCAR REV Group Grand Prix Presented by AMR

July 1-4 - NASCAR Cup Series

July 15-18 - WeatherTech International Challenge with Brian Redman (vintage stock car feature)

Aug. 5-8 - IMSA SportsCar Weekend

August 27-29 - World Challenge

September 17-19 - Ariens Art on Wheels Vintage Weekend

Learn more about ticket availability and the events on the schedule by visiting RoadAmerica.com.