Reports: Shaka Smart emerges as next likely MU basketball coach

Texas' Shaka Smart is reportedly in talks with Marquette University to become the Golden Eagles' next head coach, multiple sources reported on Friday, March 26.

The Texas men's basketball website says of Smart:

"In 11 seasons overall as a collegiate head coach...Smart has compiled a 253-134 (.654) record. Seven of his first 10 teams advanced to NCAA Tournament play, prior to the 2019-20 season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Smart is a native of Madison, Wisconsin.

This is a developing story.