Reports: Shaka Smart emerges as next likely MU basketball coach

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Marquette Golden Eagles
FOX6 News Milwaukee
INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 20: Head coach Shaka Smart of the Texas Longhorns looks on during the first half against the Abilene Christian Wildcats in the first round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 2

MILWAUKEE - Texas' Shaka Smart is reportedly in talks with Marquette University to become the Golden Eagles' next head coach, multiple sources reported on Friday, March 26.

The Texas men's basketball website says of Smart:

"In 11 seasons overall as a collegiate head coach...Smart has compiled a 253-134 (.654) record. Seven of his first 10 teams advanced to NCAA Tournament play, prior to the 2019-20 season being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Smart is a native of Madison, Wisconsin. 

This is a developing story.

