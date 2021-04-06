Reports: Barry Alvarez will announce his retirement Tuesday, April 6

article

Multiple reports say Barry Alvarez will announce his retirement on Tuesday, April 6.

Alvarez has been the athletic director at the University of Wisconsin since 2006. Before that, he was the head football coach from 1990 to 2005 -- winning the Rose Bowl three times.

Alvarez came back to coach the Badgers in the 2012 Rose Bowl and the 2014 Outback Bowl.

Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez

On March 27, it was reported Alvarez would be retiring in the coming weeks.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

This is a developing story.