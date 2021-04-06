Expand / Collapse search

Reports: Barry Alvarez will announce his retirement Tuesday, April 6

Wisconsin Badgers
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Acting head coach Barry Alvarez of the Wisconsin Badgers looks on from the bench before the start of the Outback Bowl against the Auburn Tigers on January 1, 2015 during at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Bri

MADISON, Wis. - Multiple reports say Barry Alvarez will announce his retirement on Tuesday, April 6.

Alvarez has been the athletic director at the University of Wisconsin since 2006. Before that, he was the head football coach from 1990 to 2005 -- winning the Rose Bowl three times.

Alvarez came back to coach the Badgers in the 2012 Rose Bowl and the 2014 Outback Bowl.

Wisconsin Athletic Director Barry Alvarez

On March 27, it was reported Alvarez would be retiring in the coming weeks.

This is a developing story.

