Mike Pettine out as Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Green Bay Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers confirm that defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will not return to Titletown for the 2021 season. 

Pettine has worked as an NFL coach for 17 seasons, including the past three as the defensive coordinator for Green Bay.

"We want to thank Mike for his commitment to the Packers for the last three seasons. He was an important part of our success. As a first-time head coach, he was also an invaluable resource for us during our time together," said Coach Mike LaFleur. "We wish Mike, Megan, and the rest of their family the best moving forward."

In addition, the Packers have dismissed special teams coordinator Shawn  Mennenga. Mennenga has coached in the NFL for nine seasons, including the last two seasons as the special teams coordinator for the Packers.

