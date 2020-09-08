Report: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 vs. Miami

article

Shams Charania, an NBA insider for The Athletic, is reporting that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8. The reason -- a right ankle sprain.

The Bucks are down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Heat, with another win-or-go-home test awaiting in Game 5. And they don’t know if Antetokounmpo, who sprained his right ankle in Game 3 and then again in Game 4, will be ready.

Also Tuesday: Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, with that matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tied at a game apiece.

This is a developing story.