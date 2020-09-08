Expand / Collapse search

Report: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo out for Game 5 vs. Miami

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 06: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks exits the game after an injury during the second quarter against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoff

ORLANDO, Fla. - Shams Charania, an NBA insider for The Athletic, is reporting that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is out for Game 5 against the Miami Heat on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8. The reason -- a right ankle sprain.

The Bucks are down 3-1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Heat, with another win-or-go-home test awaiting in Game 5. And they don’t know if Antetokounmpo, who sprained his right ankle in Game 3 and then again in Game 4, will be ready.

Also Tuesday: Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals, with that matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets tied at a game apiece.

This is a developing story.