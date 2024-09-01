Reds beat Brewers 4-3 in 11 innings

article

The Brief The Brewers were not able to secure a sweep against the Reds on Sunday, falling 4-3 in extra innings. The Brewers remain on top of the MLB's central division – and are next headed to St. Louis to take on the Cardinals.



The Cincinnati Reds stopped Milwaukee's five-game win streak with a 4-3 victory over the Brewers on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Cincinnati's Rece Hinds began the inning on second as the designated runner. He advanced on Will Benson’s groundout, and Reds manager David Bell sent Espinal up to hit for Noelvi Marte.

Espinal hit a grounder back up the middle that went off reliever Bryse Wilson (5-4), and Hinds scored without a throw.

Cincinnati had lost eight of 10. Alexis Díaz (2-5) got three outs for the win after he was tagged for seven runs, six earned, and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings over his last six appearances.

In the top of the 10th, designated runner Andruw Monasterio was thrown out by Jonathan India when he tried to score from third on Brice Turang's groundball.