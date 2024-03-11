Pius XI short track speedskater Eliza Rhodehamel eyes up Olympics

Pius XI short track speedskater Eliza Rhodehamel
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A sophomore from Pius XI High School who is also a short track speedskater has dreams of one day competing in the Winter Olympics. That is one of the reasons why Eliza Rhodehamel is this week's FOX6 High School Hot Shot.