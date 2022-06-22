Bucks' Connaughton exercises contract option: report

article

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will be back for the 2022-2023, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Connaughton, 29, is exercising his $5.7 million contract option for the upcoming season, the report said.

A member of the Bucks' 2021 championship team, Connaughton is coming off a season in which he averaged a career-highs of 9.9 points, 0.9 steals and 26 minutes per game. He started a career-best 19 of 65 games played, too.