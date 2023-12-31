Packers, Vikings rematch at Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS - The Green Bay Packers will look for revenge against the rival Minnesota Vikings when the teams meet for a rematch Sunday night, Dec. 31. Kickoff is at 7:20 p.m.
The Vikings won 24-10 at Lambeau Field in Week 8. Since that game, the Packers have gone 5-3, while the Vikings have gone 3-4 with a bye week. Both teams are now 7-8 and on the playoff bubble – not mathematically eliminated, but out of the playoff picture heading into the week.
It marks the first New Year's Eve prime-time game for Green Bay since 2006.
Follow live scoring updates below.
1st quarter
- G.Joseph kicks 69 yards from MIN 35 to the GB End Zone. K.Nixon returns the kickoff. Tackled by MIN at GB 20.
- A.Carlson 34 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. The score is 3-0
- J.Love pass complete to MIN 33. Catch made by J.Reed at MIN 33. Gain of 33 yards. J.Reed for 33 yards, TOUCHDOWN.
- A.Carlson extra point is good. The score is 10-0
2nd quarter
- J.Love rushed up the middle to MIN 24 for 0 yards. Tackled by K.Tonga; H.Phillips at MIN 24.
- A.Jones rushed to MIN 25 for 4 yards. Tackled by MIN at MIN 25. The score is 10-3
- J.Love pass complete to MIN 25. Catch made by J.Reed at MIN 25. Gain of 25 yards. J.Reed for 25 yards, TOUCHDOWN. The score is 23-3