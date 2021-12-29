Expand / Collapse search

Packers, Vikings at Lambeau Field: Prime-time showdown in Titletown

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings square off in a prime-time contest at Lambeau Field on Sunday, Jan. 2.

According to Packers.com, the game will be just the second January matchup for the Packers and Vikings during the regular season (2015).

Each of the last three matchups between the two clubs in Green Bay have been decided by six points or less, including a tie in 2018. Green Bay has scored 22-plus points in 12 of the last 15 home games vs. Minnesota.

Of the past 38 regular-season meetings between the teams, 25 of those games have been decided by seven points or less, including a three-point difference in the Week 11 meeting at Minnesota.

Through 121 meetings, which includes two postseason contests (1-1), the Packers hold a 63-56-3 edge over the Vikings in the all-time series.

