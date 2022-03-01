Packers may bring back veteran kicker Mason Crosby

article

Despite a rocky 2021 season, the Green Bay Packers may bring back longtime kicker Mason Crosby in 2022.

Last season, the 38-year-old Crosby missed nine field goals and a pair of extra points — a steep decline from his previous season’s best work.

Crosby connected on 91% of his FG tries in 2019, setting a new personal record on his way to a new, three-year $12.9 million deal. He was perfect in 2020, connecting on all 16 of his FG attempts.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that Crosby’s experience is a factor and the veteran kicker could be around in the coming season, though.

"For where our football team is, having a championship kind of kicker, a guy who can compete at that level, is important," Gutekunst said .

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) follows his kick during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, January 9, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fansided reports Crosby could be a cap casualty going into an offseason where the Packers are potentially looking to re-sign four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers and star WR Davante Adams, though.

But the veteran kicker has bounced back from below average seasons before, like the 2012 season where he only made 21 field goals on 33 attempts. Fansided reports the team stuck by him then and in 2013, the kicker was lights out only missing four field goals the entire season.