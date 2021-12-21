Expand / Collapse search

Packers' Valdes-Scantling on COVID list ahead of Browns game

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. 

Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

Meanwhile, the Packers are preparing for a Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. It's a game you can see only on FOX6. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.

