Packers' Valdes-Scantling on COVID list ahead of Browns game
article
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers placed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Per agreed-upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status.
Being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list is for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been in close contact with an infected person or persons.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Meanwhile, the Packers are preparing for a Christmas Day game against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. It's a game you can see only on FOX6. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.
Advertisement