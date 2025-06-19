2025 Green Bay Packers training camp schedule; what to know

The Brief The Packers announced the dates of this summer's training camp open practices. Family Night inside Lambeau Field will be held on Saturday, Aug. 2. The open practice schedule includes a joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks.



The Green Bay Packers on Thursday announced the dates of training camp practices that will be open to the public this summer.

When does training camp start?

Local perspective:

Packers training camp starts on Wednesday, July 23 with the first of three consecutive public practices. Practices will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Ray Nitschke Field.

Wednesday, July 23 | 10:30 a.m. (First practice)

Thursday, July 24 | 10:30 a.m.

Friday, July 25 | 10:30 a.m. (Shareholders' meeting to follow at 3 p.m.)

Sunday, July 27 | 10:30 a.m.

Monday, July 28 | 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 30 | 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 31 | 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 5 | 10:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 6 | 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 7 | 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 12 | 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 19 | 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 21 | 10:30 a.m. (Joint practice with Seahawks)

Should inclement weather or any other factor force the team indoors, practice would be closed to the public due to space limitations inside the Don Hutson Center.

When is Packers Family Night?

Local perspective:

Packers Family Night inside Lambeau Field will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 2.

Tickets are mobile only and available for purchase solely online through Ticketmaster. Tickets are $10 plus taxes and fees for a total of $12.42 per ticket.

What are some other key dates?

Local perspective:

Quarterbacks, rookies and injured players report to training camp on Friday, July 18. Veteran players report on July 22.

Before open practices begin, there are a couple of events to draw fans to Green Bay. The Packers 1K Kids Run will take place at 6 p.m. on July 18, and a Packers 5K Run/Walk will take place at 8 a.m. on July 19.