Packers training camp practice guidelines announced

Green Bay Packers training camp will kick off on Wednesday, July 28, at 10:10 a.m.

While fans planning on attending training camp over the next month can expect to enjoy practice and family-friendly activities, fans should also expect several changes to the training camp experience from recent years.

Ray Nitschke Field

Seating at Ray Nitschke Field will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and fans who attend practice in any designated seating areas or standing room areas near the field will have to verbally agree to COVID-19 health screening statements in order to enter the viewing area. Signs will be posted with the health statements throughout the area.

Bicycle Ride

This year’s American Family Insurance DreamDrive will include a modified version of the storied training camp tradition where Packers players ride children’s bikes to and from practice. Many players will continue biking to practice on brand new Schwinn bicycles and fans of all ages will be able to line up along the bike path and cheer as the players ride past.

To encourage safe interaction in the tradition from a distance, the Packers and American Family Insurance also are debuting the DreamDrive From Home program, a community charity bike event where fans can register and pledge to complete a specific amount of miles at their favorite locations and at their own pace and convenience.

For every mile pledged and ridden, American Family will donate $1 to We All Rise. Established in 2017, We All Rise is a holistic resource center in Green Bay. The organization is committed to supporting and uplifting the Black community through education, employment opportunities, secure housing, mental health services and more. For more information, visit weallriseaarc.org.

Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field

Visitors at training camp are reminded that the Lambeau Field Atrium is open daily, including the Packers Hall of Fame, Packers Pro Shop and 1919 Kitchen & Tap. Lambeau Field Stadium Tours are also being led each day, with available tour times and options listed at packershofandtours.com.

Those attending practice can also enjoy activities at the Fan Walkway, with yard games and outdoor fun offered daily. The Johnsonville Tailgate Village also will be open with limited food and drink menu from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the first four days of practice.

Fans should note that Lambeau Field and all of its businesses are now cashless. Those who do not have credit/debit cards or contactless payment solutions may use a cash-to-card conversion station located in the Atrium.

Other activities

The first week of training camp will also include several activities for families and fans to enjoy, including the annual Packers and Bellin Health Bike Rodeo with the De Pere Police Department from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 29. The event will feature free bike helmet fittings, a bike helmet giveaway and a bike safety course designed to help children learn the rules of the road. Kids also can enjoy special activities including balloon animals and glitter tattoos. The event will be held in the Lambeau Field parking lot near the Oneida Nation Gate.

Individuals and families also are invited to enjoy the brand-new Bellin Blitz, to be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 31. Activities will take place in the Lambeau Field parking lot near the Oneida Nation gate, as well as in the Nitschke Field parking lot. Attendees will enjoy some family fun, collect freebies and score a touchdown for their health. They can pick up a free water bottle at any Bellin booth, collect cool stickers for their bottles, learn about health issues that matter to them and sign up for a chance to win some great prizes.

Also on Thursday, July 29, fans can stop by to see the latest from Chevrolet. Those who learn about the Chevrolet lineup could also win some Chevrolet & Packers swag and can register for a chance to win a brand new Chevrolet vehicle in the Packers Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes.

The entire training camp schedule is available at packers.com/training-camp.

