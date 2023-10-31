Packers trade Rasul Douglas, draft pick to Bills

article

The Green Bay Packers traded starting cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills ahead of the NFL's trade deadline Tuesday.

The Packers are also sending a fifth-round draft pick to the Bills, the team said. In exchange, the Packers will receive a third-round draft pick.

Since joining the Packers in the middle of the 2021 season, Douglas as started 28 games – including all seven this season. He has recorded one interception, a fumble recovery and 32 total tackles in those games.

Over three seasons in Green Bay, Douglas has totaled 10 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, along wit 174 total tackles.

The 29-year-old started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles and also played for the Carolina Panthers before suiting up for the Packers.