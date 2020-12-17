Packers to host frontline workers at Saturday's game vs Panthers

article

The Green Bay Packers will host approximately 250 frontline workers -- including health care professionals and first responders -- at Saturday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

The invited group, which includes frontline workers and their household families, will sit in socially-distanced pods, in compliance with Lambeau Field’s COVID-19 protocols. Many of the individuals, the team said, have continued their essential work taking care of the community and keeping it safe during the pandemic.

"We are looking forward to welcoming this group of frontline workers and their families to the game on Saturday night. We are so thankful and appreciative of all they have done for our community during this challenging time," said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. "While we cannot invite large numbers of these special guests due to the pandemic, we want to express our community’s collective appreciation for all their great work."

Due to ongoing high infection rates, the team continues its cautious approach by not introducing a wider audience of ticketed fans to games at this time. Inviting this additional group of limited household pods continues adherence to protocols that have been successfully used for recent home games and allows the organization to recognize frontline workers and their families for their dedication and sacrifices.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The approach to future home playoff game(s) will be decided at a later date.

Advertisement

The Packers worked with the team’s health care partner, Bellin Health, and gameday public safety partners who have employees in these sectors to identify and invite their team members to attend the games. This group is attending in addition to the Packers’ invited employees and their immediate families who will be present at the game.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.