Packers' Tailgate Tour in Wisconsin scheduled for April 9-13

The Green Bay Packers announced plans on Wednesday, Feb. 7 for the 2024 ‘Packers Tailgate Tour,’ set for April 9-13, which will travel from Green Bay to southern Wisconsin to visit with fans and thank them in person for their support.

This year, the Tailgate Tour will return to its "road trip" format, stopping at a variety of locations and appearing at nonprofit fundraising events each day. To allow for further opportunities for players and alumni to interact with more fans while raising money for the nonprofits, fans should note that there will once again be no formal autograph sessions.

The event will feature current and alumni Packers players, with current players Elgton Jenkins, Kenny Clark and Rasheed Walker and alumni players Bryan Bulaga, Mike Daniels and Alex Green scheduled to board the bus, along with Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy.

The Tailgate Tour will stop in Kenosha on April 9, Beloit on April 10, Platteville on April 11 and Sun Prairie on April 12 before returning to Green Bay on April 13, with a variety of surprise and planned visits to be held in each area.

Along the route, the tour group will visit schools, hospitals, businesses, retirement homes, event venues and community centers to present donations and giveaway items and visit with fans of all ages, with the goal of impacting many different communities. The Packers are working with a variety of locations and nonprofits throughout the region to coordinate visits and fundraising opportunities.

Schedule

Shalom Center in Kenosha will be hosting a fundraising event at The Club at Strawberry Creek on April 9 , from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The annual celebration event will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live music, a silent auction, raffles and more. Tickets are $100 each and are available at Thewill be hosting a fundraising event at The Club at Strawberry Creek on, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. The annual celebration event will include hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, live music, a silent auction, raffles and more. Tickets are $100 each and are available at shalomcenter.org/events . All proceeds will benefit the center’s ongoing food, shelter and community resource programs.

NeighborWorks Blackhawk Region in Beloit will be hosting a fundraising event at the Eclipse Center on April 10, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will include food, activities, a live auction and a Q&A session with the Thewill be hosting a fundraising event at the Eclipse Center onfrom 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will include food, activities, a live auction and a Q&A session with the Packers . General admission tickets are $75 and limited to the first 300 fans. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, visit nwblackhawkregion.org/gbp-tour/

Platteville Dairy Days will be hosting a fundraising event at Broske Center on April 11, from 5 until 8 p.m. featuring a Mac & Cheese Cook-Off. General admission tickets are $25 each and will include participation in Dairy-Oke, music and a Q&A session with the will be hosting a fundraising event at Broske Center onfrom 5 until 8 p.m.featuring a Mac & Cheese Cook-Off. General admission tickets are $25 each and will include participation in Dairy-Oke, music and a Q&A session with the Packers . General admission tickets are available at dairydaysmacandcheese2024.eventbrite.com . Raffles, food and beverages require additional purchases. VIP tickets are $75 each and include exclusive time with Packers players and alumni during the Mac & Cheese Cook-Off Judging. Only 50 VIP tickets are available for purchase only at the Platteville Regional Chamber.

Sunshine Place will be hosting a fundraising event at The Pavilion at Angell Park on April 12, from 5 to 9:30 p.m. The evening will include a Q&A with the will be hosting a fundraising event at The Pavilion at Angell Park onfrom 5 to 9:30 p.m. The evening will include a Q&A with the Packers , food and drink, live music, a live and silent auction and more. Tickets for the event are $100 per person, with only 250 available in total. More info and tickets are available at sunshineplace.org/tailgate/

The tour will take place aboard a customized Green Bay Packers-themed motor coach. In addition to stopping in the designated locations and cities, tour celebrities will make surprise stops along the way as the schedule allows.