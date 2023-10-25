Packers tackle Vikings at Lambeau Field; kickoff set for noon Sunday

article

The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 29. It's a game you can see only on FOX6 – with kickoff at noon. Then stick around for a special edition of FOX6 News on FOX6Now.com, FOX LOCAL and Tubi.

According to Packers.com, it will be the first October visit to Green Bay for the Vikings since 2014. Under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 5-3 against the Vikings (3-1 at home) and have scored 21-plus points in seven of the eight contests. Green Bay's five wins over Minnesota since 2019 are the most in the NFL, two more than any other team over that span (Dallas Cowboys, 3-1 / Chicago Bears, 3-6). The two teams have split the season series each of the last three seasons.

Of the past 41 regular-season meetings between the teams, 25 of those games have been decided by seven points or less. Through 124 meetings, which includes two postseason contests (1-1), the Packers hold a 65-57-3 edge over the Vikings in the all-time series.

Sunday is the first of four scheduled noon (CT) games in a row, with three of them at home.

In Week 9, Lambeau Field will welcome the Los Angeles Rams, marking the first time the Rams have played in Green Bay in three consecutive seasons.

VIKINGS PLAYER TO WATCH

WR Jordan Addison, a rookie first-round pick from Southern California, has stepped up his performance while the Vikings are missing injured All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson. Addison has four touchdown catches over his past three games and reached the end zone twice in the Vikings’ Monday night victory over the 49ers.

PACKERS PLAYER TO WATCH

OLB Rashan Gary has a team-high 4½ sacks. Earlier in the season, Gary had three sacks to help spark a come-from-behind victory over the New Orleans Saints.

KEY MATCHUP

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins vs. Packers pass defense. Cousins threw for a season-high 378 yards against the 49ers and has five touchdown passes without an interception over his past three games. He has kept the Vikings passing attack humming even without Jefferson. Cousins will be facing a Packers secondary that’s dealing with injuries. CB Jaire Alexander has missed three of Green Bay’s past four games because of a back issue. The Packers placed CB Eric Stokes (hamstring) and S Darnell Savage (calf) on injured reserve this week.

KEY INJURIES

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) will miss his third straight game. He’s on injured reserve, and the Vikings have not revealed a timetable for his return. ... Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson (foot) was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday after getting hurt and briefly leaving the game against the 49ers. He’s not expected to miss any playing time. ... Vikings LG Ezra Cleveland (foot) was held out of the previous game and was replaced in the lineup by Dalton Risner. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday. ... Along with the injuries to Alexander, Stokes and Savage, the Packers have played three straight games without LB De’Vondre Campbell because of an ankle injury.

STATS AND STUFF

The Vikings have converted 10 of their 11 attempts on either third-and-1 or fourth-and-1. That’s tied with the Packers for the highest such rate (90.9 percent) in the NFL. ... Cousins attempted 45 passes against San Francisco without a sack, just the second player in the league this season to throw that many times without being sacked to join Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. ... Hockenson has 47 receptions, the second most behind Kansas City’s Travis Kelce among NFL tight ends. ... Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter leads the NFL with nine sacks. ... The Packers have been outscored 63-6 in the first half of their past four games. They haven’t scored a first-half touchdown in any of those games. … The Packers rank last in the NFL in first-half points per game (4.3), but lead the league in second-half points per game (17.3). ... This marks the Packers first home game in more than a month. Their most recent game at Lambeau Field was a 34-20 loss to the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions on Sept. 28. … Packers WR Dontayvion Wicks threw a 14-yard completion to Aaron Jones in the Broncos game. Wicks is the first Packers rookie non-quarterback to complete a pass since RB Willard Harrell did it in 1975, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. … The Packers have produced only five takeaways, matching the lowest total for any NFL team this season. The Vikings have committed 14 turnovers, one behind the Las Vegas Raiders for the most in the league.

FANTASY TIP

Addison has played like a No. 1 receiver the past few weeks and has a good chance of reaching the end zone again Sunday as he faces the Packers injury-riddled secondary.