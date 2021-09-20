Packers tackle Lions at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football

article

The Green Bay Packers return to Lambeau Field on Monday, Sept. 20 when the team takes on the Detroit Lions on Monday Night Football.

According to Packers.com, this is the second MNF game vs. Detroit at Lambeau in the last three seasons and the third in the last five seasons (2017, 2019). Prior to the 2017 contest, the last MNF meeting was in 1972.

Green Bay has won eight straight home openers (2013-20). Since 2007, the Packers are 13-1 in their first game of the season at Lambeau Field. This is the first time the Packers' home opener has been on MNF since 2008 (Week 1 vs. Minnesota).

The Packers have swept the season series with the Lions each of the past two years. Green Bay has won the season series 12 times in the last 21 seasons (since 2000).

Green Bay has a 31-11 overall mark against Detroit since 2000, a .738 winning percentage that is tied for No. 1 among NFL teams (Minnesota Vikings) that have played the Lions more than 10 times over that span, according to Stathead.com.

