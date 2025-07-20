article

The Brief The Packers Hall of Fame announced a new exhibit to honor Sterling Sharpe. Sharpe will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August. Sterling and Shannon Sharpe will be the first brothers to be enshrined in Canton.



The Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame announced a temporary new exhibit to honor Sterling Sharpe's upcoming induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Local perspective:

The "Call from Canton" exhibit looks at Sharpe's career as one of the NFL's best wide receivers from 1988-1994. It will allow fans to relive some of his greatest moments and details the historic nature of his induction.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Sterling Sharpe will join his older brother, Shannon Sharpe, in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They will be the first set of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.

Call from Canton is located on the first floor of the Packers Hall of Fame, adjacent to the community gallery. The hall is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gameday Sundays.

Related article

By the numbers:

The Packers drafted Sharpe with the seventh overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. When he retired, he was the franchise's all-time leader in receptions and ranked second in receiving yards and touchdown receptions. He was a three-time First-Team All-Pro and earned five Pro Bowl nods.

Sharpe was the first player in NFL history to have two 100-catch seasons, and his 108 catches in 1992 set an NFL single-season record at the time. He also completed the receiver triple crown that season – leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

What's next:

Sharpe will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall in August. The enshrinement ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 2.