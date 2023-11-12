Packers, Steelers at Pittsburgh; Green Bay tries for consecutive win

article

The Green Bay Packers are on the road in Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 12.

According to Packers.com, the Packers lead the all-time regular-season series with a 19-16 edge. However, the last time Green Bay won at Pittsburgh was in 1970.

Under Head Coach Matt LaFleur, the Packers are 1-0 against the Steelers. It was the last meeting between the two teams (2021), a 27-17 Green Bay victory at Lambeau Field. Green Bay is 7-8 all-time as the road team against the Steelers.

Packers.com says including Super Bowl XLV, Green Bay has scored 27-plus points in each of the last five matchups against Pittsburgh.

Sunday is the third of four scheduled noon (CT) games in a row for the Packers, and the only one that is on the road.