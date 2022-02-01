Packers special teams coach Drayton out: report

article

Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton will not return to the team, according to a report from ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Drayton was promoted to the role in February 2021 after three seasons as an assistant. A pair of special teams mishaps – a blocked field goal and a blocked punt that was returned for a touchdown – ultimately cost the Packers 10 points in their 13-10 NFC playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Packers announced a trio of promotions within the coaching staff on Tuesday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Jason Vrable has been named the team's passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach, Luke Butkus will take over as offensive line coach after three seasons as an assistant and Ryan Mahaffey will take Butkus' spot as an offensive line assistant.

Adam Stenavich was promoted from offensive line coach to offensive coordinator earlier in the week. Stenavich filled the spot vacated by Nathaniel Hackett, who departed for the head coaching job with the Denver Broncos.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app