Green Bay Packers lead 49ers 7-0 at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers host the San Francisco 49ers for an NFC Divisional playoff game at Lambeau Field on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The meeting marks the ninth time both teams have clashed in the postseason; each time has won four playoff games head-to-head. At Lambeau Field, the tilt favors the Packers 2-1. The 49ers have won the past three playoff games between the two teams.

The showdown is also a rematch of a Week 3 game from the regular season. Mason Crosby kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired to clinch a 30-28 win in San Francisco.

First quarter

The Packers received the opening kickoff. A.J. Dillon capped a five-plus minute drive with a touchdown run for a 7-0 Packers lead.

Second quarter

Both teams drove back and forth until, with less than one minute to go, the 49ers drove within 10 yards of the goal line. The momentum was thwarted when Packers safety Adrian Amos intercepted a pass from the 49ers quarterback at the 4-yard line.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers followed with a 75-yard pass to running back Aaron Jones on third down to enter the red zone. Mason Crosby's try for a 10-0 was not good – blocked by a 49ers defender.

The teams headed into the break with the Packers up 7-0.

Third quarter

The 49ers again drove into the red zone after receiving the halftime kickoff. Robbie Gould kicked a field goal, putting the 49ers on the board at 7-3.

