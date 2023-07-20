Expand / Collapse search

Packers sign WR Jayden Reed

By FOX6 Digital News Team
Green Bay Packers
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Jayden Reed #11 of the Green Bay Packers poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver, Jayden Reed; the team announced Thursday morning, July 20.

Reed was the 50th pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Reed was a three-year letter winner as he was an electric playmaker for the Spartans during his three seasons (2020-22) in East Lansing, According to Michigan State University's athletic website. The website said that in just three seasons and 31 games, he finished his Spartan career among MSU’s all-time leaders in receptions (sixth with 147), touchdown catches (tied for seventh with 18) and receiving yards (12th with 2,069) and earned first-team All-America honors as a redshirt junior in 2021 by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) as an all-purpose player.