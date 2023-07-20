Packers sign WR Jayden Reed
The Green Bay Packers have signed wide receiver, Jayden Reed; the team announced Thursday morning, July 20.
Reed was the 50th pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Reed was a three-year letter winner as he was an electric playmaker for the Spartans during his three seasons (2020-22) in East Lansing, According to Michigan State University's athletic website. The website said that in just three seasons and 31 games, he finished his Spartan career among MSU’s all-time leaders in receptions (sixth with 147), touchdown catches (tied for seventh with 18) and receiving yards (12th with 2,069) and earned first-team All-America honors as a redshirt junior in 2021 by the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) as an all-purpose player.