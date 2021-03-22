Packers safety Adrian Amos also an entrepreneur

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos is coming off one of the best seasons of his career.

"I just feel with myself, and watching myself on film, each year I'm starting to get a little bit better," said Amos. "I still think my best football is ahead of me."

In an offseason where the salary cap was a hot topic, Amos restructured his contract, which allowed the Packers to pick up some more cap space.

"Everybody's restructuring situation is kind of different," said Amos. "Teams are trying to get their team as good as possible during this tough time during the down year in the league."

A team player and a smash-nosed safety, Amos is much more than just one of Green Bay's most reliable defensive weapons. He’s also an entrepreneur.

Now in their second year together, Amos partnered with the brand "Branded Bespoke," where they’ll be putting out glasses and suits that will launch in a ready-to-wear line starting this April.

He also has his "AA Apparel," which is more geared towards fan wear.

"Off the field, I've just been branching out to explore new opportunities and something I've started to really get interested in," said Amos. "I get more interested in different suits and glasses and things like that so, you know, yeah, I want to see how far this goes."

FOX6’s Lily Zhao: "How important is it, and why is it so important to have your own brand outside of football?"

"Football doesn't always last, and I feel the same way as far as charity, as well," Amos said. "You know, how can you impact the world more than just your job? I feel as though you have to have an identity outside of football."

Charities are also a big part of Amos’s work off the field.

With his "I’m Still Here" Foundation, the safety has attempted to tackle Alzheimer’s, the disease which took his beloved grandmother, Geraldine Thompson, in June 2020.

"My grandma was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s around 2012," Amos said. "She was like, my second home, and that's where I was all the time. I actually built my house next to hers."

In January, Amos donated $83,000 to the Wisconsin chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. That’s $1,000 for each one of the 83 tackles he made last season, all in honor of his grandma.

"I just wanted to do something in remembrance of her," Amos said. "Then people got on board with my team and donated, as well, so I think we got to a total of around, close to $140,000 total."

From smashing opponents to expanding his own brand and giving back, Amos, a self-proclaimed grandma’s boy, knows one thing.

"She would tell me she's proud of me," he said.