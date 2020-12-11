Expand / Collapse search

Packers rule out 2 for Sunday's game against Lions

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Green Bay Packers tight end Jace Sternberger has been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions because of a concussion.

Sternberger was injured during the Packers’ last game, a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Sternberger has 12 catches for 114 yards and a touchdown this season.

Reserve guard Simon Stepaniak (knee) also won't play Sunday. Safety Darnell Savage (groin) and receivers Equanimeous St. Brown (knee/concussion) and Malik Taylor (hamstring) are questionable.

Savage, who has three interceptions in Green Bay’s last two games, practiced on a limited basis Friday. St. Brown also was a full participant in Friday’s practice. Taylor didn’t practice on Friday after being a limited participant a day earlier.

