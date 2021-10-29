Packers' Robert Tonyan tore ACL in game against Cardinals: report

article
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers is injured on a play during the second half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Peterse
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan's agent has confirmed with ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter that his client tore his ACL in the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Oct. 28.
This is a developing story.
RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app
Players from the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals had to be carted off the field on Thursday night during their game after colliding in the third quarter.
The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals are meeting at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 28 – the first prime-time regular-season game between the two teams.
Packers fan Hall of Famer
Kathy Lazarro talks about being a Packers super fan.