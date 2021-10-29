Expand / Collapse search

Packers' Robert Tonyan tore ACL in game against Cardinals: report

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Robert Tonyan #85 of the Green Bay Packers is injured on a play during the second half of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Peterse

Expand

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan's agent has confirmed with ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter that his client tore his ACL in the game against the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday, Oct. 28.

This is a developing story.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Packers, Cardinals players involved in vicious collision, leave field on carts
article

Packers, Cardinals players involved in vicious collision, leave field on carts

Players from the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals had to be carted off the field on Thursday night during their game after colliding in the third quarter.

Packers top unbeaten Cardinals in a thriller, 24-21
article

Packers top unbeaten Cardinals in a thriller, 24-21

The Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals are meeting at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, Oct. 28 – the first prime-time regular-season game between the two teams.

Packers fan Hall of Famer

Kathy Lazarro talks about being a Packers super fan.