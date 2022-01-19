Expand / Collapse search

Packers release DL Kingsley Keke

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Green Bay Packers
Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Keke rushes Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have released defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, the team announced Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Keke started eight games for the Packers this season, compiling 10 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He has started 17 of 41 games he has played since the Packers drafted him in fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

According to the team's official depth chart, no replacement was immediately named to start at defensive end – the position occupied by Keke alongside Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry. Tyler Lancaster, T.J. Slaton and Jack Heflin are the only other defensive linemen listed.

