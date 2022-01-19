Packers release DL Kingsley Keke

article

The Green Bay Packers have released defensive lineman Kingsley Keke, the team announced Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Keke started eight games for the Packers this season, compiling 10 total tackles and 2.5 sacks. He has started 17 of 41 games he has played since the Packers drafted him in fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

According to the team's official depth chart, no replacement was immediately named to start at defensive end – the position occupied by Keke alongside Kenny Clark and Dean Lowry. Tyler Lancaster, T.J. Slaton and Jack Heflin are the only other defensive linemen listed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News