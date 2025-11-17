Packers RB Josh Jacobs won't require knee surgery, per sources

article

Packers running back Josh Jacobs sustained a knee injury during Sunday's victory against the Giants. The injury is not structural and will not require surgery, according to a source familiar with the situation. Jacobs was injured in the first quarter after being knocked out of bounds on a carry.



Green Bay running back Josh Jacobs won't require surgery for the knee injury that caused him to leave the Packers' victory over the New York Giants on Sunday, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday because the Packers haven't announced the severity of the injury. NFL Network first reported that Jacobs' knee had no structural damage and wouldn't require surgery.

Injured in the 1st quarter

What we know:

Jacobs appeared to hurt his left knee when he was knocked out of bounds by Jevon Holland on a first-quarter carry. Jacobs initially stayed in the game before going to the sideline in obvious pain and eventually heading into the locker room.

He had seven carries for 40 yards before exiting a game the Packers eventually won 27-20.

Emanuel Wilson got a heavier workload than usual in Jacobs' absence and rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown. Wilson's 11 carries matched his season high.

Jacobs, 27, has rushed for 648 yards on 169 carries this season. He has 11 touchdown runs and enters Monday night's action ranked second in the league in that category, behind Indianapolis' Jonathan Taylor (15).

During his first season in Green Bay last year, Jacobs rushed for 1,329 yards and 15 touchdowns to earn his third career Pro Bowl season. He spent his first five seasons with the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders and had an NFL-leading 1,653 yards rushing to earn All-Pro honors in 2022.