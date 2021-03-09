Expand / Collapse search

Packers RB Aaron Jones to hit free agent open market on March 17

Green Bay Packers
FOX6 News Milwaukee
GREEN BAY, Wis. - The Green Bay Packers have chosen to not play a game of tag -- and it means running back Aaron Jones will hit the free agency open market on March 17.

The NFL deadline for applying franchise tags -- tying a player to the team -- was 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. The Packers did not retain the team's rights to any free-agent-to-be through the tag system. The most notable player involved would be Aaron Jones. The running back will indeed hit the free agency open market. 

Jones is 26 years old -- and coming off a Pro Bowl season. But he has had some injury issues and plays a physically demanding position. 

Center Corey Linsley was another candidate for a tag, but he is bound for free agency as well.

It should be pointed out that this decision does not preclude the Packers from working out a deal with Jones or Linsley. 

