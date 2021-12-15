Expand / Collapse search

Packers versus Ravens: Battle of division leaders on FOX6

BALTIMORE - The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens will square off on Sunday, Dec. 19 in a battle of division leaders. It's a game you can see only on FOX6 – kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.

According to Packers.com, Green Bay is 4-2 all-time against the Ravens, including a 1-1 mark at Baltimore. Four of the six matchups between the two teams have been decided by more than 12 points.

The Packers will be looking to snap the Ravens' 13-game winning streak against NFC teams. It is the longest streak by an AFC team vs. the NFC since New England's 17-game winning streak in 2005-09.

Green Bay will finish off its slate against the AFC North with a home game on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns. It is just the third time the Packers will play on Christmas, having hosted the Bears in 2005 and 2011.

This is Green Bay's 10th season with 10-plus wins since 2009, No. 2 in the NFL over that span behind only New England (11).

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren 1-on-1 with Donald Driver

FOX6's Tim Van Vooren caught up with Green Bay Packers legend Donald Driver, discussing the team's playoff aspirations, Aaron Rodgers than-and-now, fellow wide receiver Davante Adams and more.

