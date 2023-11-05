Packers, Rams at Lambeau Field; Green Bay leads, 10-3

article

The Green Bay Packers attempt to snap a four-game skid when the Los Angeles Rams visit Lambeau Field on Sunday, Nov. 5. It is a game you can see only on FOX6.

Scoring summary

1st quarter

No score.

2nd quarter

At 14:24, Green Bay's A.Jones rushed to LA End Zone for 3 yards. A.Jones for 3 yards, TOUCHDOWN. Packers take 7-0 lead.

At 1:47, Los Angeles' L.Havrisik 52-yard field goal attempt is good, Center-A.Ward, Holder-E.Evans. Packers lead 7-3.

3rd quarter

At 2:13, Green Bay's A.Carlson 26 yard field goal attempt is good, Center-M.Orzech, Holder-D.Whelan. Packers lead extended, 10-3.

Game notes

Packers cornerback Eric Stokes (hamstring) and safety Darnell Savage (calf) are on injured reserve and won’t be available to play again until at least Thanksgiving.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford won’t play Sunday against the Green Bay Packers because of a sprained ligament in his right thumb.

These two coaching staffs have plenty of connections. Packers coach Matt LaFleur worked on Sean McVay's Rams staff. The two of them also worked together as Washington assistants. LaFleur is the older brother of Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.