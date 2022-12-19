Packers versus Rams; bitter cold welcomes teams, fans to Lambeau Field

article

The Green Bay Packers (5-8) and bitter cold temperatures welcome the Los Angeles Rams (4-9) to Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football on Dec. 19. The game marks the latest Monday Night Football contest ever at the fabled football stadium.

According to Packers.com, Monday's game will be the first time the Packers have hosted the defending Super Bowl champions since Oct. 14, 2001, vs. Baltimore. It will also be the first prime-time matchup between the teams since they met on MNF at Lambeau Field (Nov. 29, 2004).

Green Bay has won six of the last seven regular-season matchups with the Rams and 13 of the last 18. Including the postseason, the Packers have won each of the last four home games against the Rams, outscoring them, 116-59.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has started against the Rams seven times (including postseason) with the Packers winning six of those contests and scoring 24-plus points in all seven games. Rodgers has thrown for 15 TDs, three INTs and a passer rating of 109.6 against the Rams. Rodgers has posted a passer rating of 100-plus in five of the seven contests.

This will be the Packers' first home game in over a month, having last played at Lambeau Field against Tennessee on Nov. 17. The Packers are coming off a victory at Chicago in Week 13 that gave Green Bay 787 victories, the most in the regular season in the history of the NFL. It is the first time since December 1921 (Buffalo All-Americans) that the Bears franchise (786) does not lead the NFL or have a share of the lead in all-time regular-season wins.

Under LaFleur, Green Bay is 14-1 (.933) at home in Week 10 or later, marking the best record in the NFL since 2019 (Kansas City, 11-1, .917). Green Bay will end the regular season with three of its last four at home for the first time since 2011.