Packers, Raiders in Las Vegas; Green Bay 1st to score in game
LAS VEGAS - The Green Bay Packers traveled west to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football (MNF) on Oct. 9.
This is the first time the Packers play on a Monday following a Thursday game since 2012 (Week 2 vs. Chicago on a Thursday night, Week 3 at Seattle on a Monday night).
Scoring plays
(Q1 2:41) 4th & 8 - A. Carlson kicked a 36-yard FG. Packers take 3-0 lead.
(Q2 4:16) 2nd & 6 - J. Garoppolo passed to J. Meyers for a 9-yard TD. (XP: D. Carlson). Raiders take 7-3 lead.
(Q2 2:35) 4th & 7 - D. Carlson kicked a 26-yard FG. Raiders lead 10-3.
The Packers will be on the bye next week, marking the first Week 6 bye for Green Bay since 2006. The Packers are 4-0 under Head Coach Matt LaFleur in the game heading into the bye, turning the ball over just one time in those four contests with a plus-seven turnover differential.
