Packers, Raiders in Las Vegas; Green Bay 1st to score in game

The Green Bay Packers traveled west to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football (MNF) on Oct. 9.

This is the first time the Packers play on a Monday following a Thursday game since 2012 (Week 2 vs. Chicago on a Thursday night, Week 3 at Seattle on a Monday night).

Scoring plays

(Q1 2:41) 4th & 8 - A. Carlson kicked a 36-yard FG. Packers take 3-0 lead.

(Q2 4:16) 2nd & 6 - J. Garoppolo passed to J. Meyers for a 9-yard TD. (XP: D. Carlson). Raiders take 7-3 lead.

(Q2 2:35) 4th & 7 - D. Carlson kicked a 26-yard FG. Raiders lead 10-3.

The Packers will be on the bye next week, marking the first Week 6 bye for Green Bay since 2006. The Packers are 4-0 under Head Coach Matt LaFleur in the game heading into the bye, turning the ball over just one time in those four contests with a plus-seven turnover differential.

This is a developing story.