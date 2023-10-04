Packers, Raiders meet in Vegas; face former teammate, Davante Adams

article

The Green Bay Packers travel west to Las Vegas to play the Raiders on Monday Night Football (MNF) on Oct. 9.

According to Packers.com, Monday's game marks the 31st straight season (1993-2023) that Green Bay will play on MNF, the NFL's longest appearance streak in the history of MNF.

This will be the first meeting between the Packers and Raiders in Las Vegas. Green Bay has won eight games in a row against the Raiders. The Packers have scored 28-plus points in each of the last eight matchups, including 38-plus points in four of the last five contests.

RELATED: Check out the improved FOX Sports app

This will be the first time the Packers face former Green Bay WR Davante Adams (2014-21), who ranks in the top five in franchise history in receptions (No. 2, 669), receiving yards (No. 4, 8,121) and touchdowns (73, No. 3), receiving touchdowns (73, No. 2). Adams also owns the top two marks for receptions in a single season (123 in 2021 and 115 in 2020) and the single-season record for receiving yards (1,553 in 2021).

Preview

This is the first time the Packers play on a Monday following a Thursday game since 2012 (Week 2 vs. Chicago on a Thursday night, Week 3 at Seattle on a Monday night).

The Packers will be on the bye next week, marking the first Week 6 bye for Green Bay since 2006. The Packers are 4-0 under Head Coach Matt LaFleur in the game heading into the bye, turning the ball over just one time in those four contests with a plus-seven turnover differential.