Packers move into playoff position; how will team handle prosperity?

The Green Bay Packers suddenly are facing the type of challenge that would have seemed unthinkable just a few weeks ago. But how will the NFL’s youngest team handle prosperity?

The Packers’ 27-19 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night gave them three straight victories, the past two coming against division leaders.

The Packers (6-6) are in the NFC’s third and final wild-card playoff spot going into Week 14.

That’s quite the transformation for a team that lost four straight games earlier this season.

"To think we were 2-5?" Packers center Josh Myers said after the game. "Good Lord. This just feels great."

The Packers have made this surge without some of their top veteran players.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander has missed four straight games with a shoulder injury. Running back Aaron Jones was out for a second straight week with a knee injury. Left tackle David Bakhtiari played just one game before lingering knee issues knocked him out for the remainder of the season.

Yet they keep finding ways to win.

They’ve benefited from the development of first-year starting quarterback Jordan Love, who has thrown eight touchdown passes without an interception during this win streak.

The defense stopped Kansas City’s offense on its last three drives Sunday after forcing three Jared Goff fumbles in a 29-22 Thanksgiving Day triumph at Detroit.

"We’re tough, man," said wide receiver Romeo Doubs, whose 33-yard catch on a fourth-and-1 play set up Green Bay’s last touchdown. "We’re tough as nails."

The Packers’ schedule gives them more reason to feel optimistic. Their final five games are against the New York Giants (4-8), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7), Carolina Panthers (1-11), Minnesota Vikings (6-6) and Chicago Bears (4-8).

That provides a clear road to a playoff berth, no matter how much coach Matt LaFleur tried to avoid the subject after Sunday night’s game.

"The guys have to understand that you start winning some games and people start gunning for you now," LaFleur said.

"So, we’re a .500 football team. That’s where we’re at. That’s the reality of it. Yeah, we’ve had two pretty good back-to-back wins, but you are only as good as your last game. I do know this. You better show up each and every week in this league. Otherwise you are going to get knocked off, because we see it every week."